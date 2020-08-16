In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Every hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Every got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Every hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Every's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Every chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Every hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to even for the round.

Every got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Every's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.