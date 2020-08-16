In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 15th at 14 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hubbard's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 177 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

Hubbard got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.