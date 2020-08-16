In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under, Jim Herman is in 2nd at 18 under, and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 17 under.

List got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, List's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

List had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, List chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.