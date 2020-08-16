Kristoffer Ventura hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 37th at 8 under; Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under; and Doc Redman is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Ventura had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ventura's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ventura hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Ventura had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.