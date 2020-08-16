In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 51st at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 2nd at 18 under; and Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hickok's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hickok hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.