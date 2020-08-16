  • Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.