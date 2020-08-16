In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; and Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kisner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kisner's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kisner's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 6 under for the round.