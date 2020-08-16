In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Teater's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.

At the 529-yard fifth hole par-5, Teater hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the day.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Teater's tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Teater's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Teater to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.