Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Spieth got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
