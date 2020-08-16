-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 43rd at 7 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Si Woo Kim is in 2nd at 18 under; and Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.
