In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herman's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 59-foot putt for eagle. This put Herman at 4 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Herman's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 7 under for the round.