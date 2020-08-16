Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 14 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kokrak had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.