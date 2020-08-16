-
-
Jason Dufner shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Dufner makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 30th at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Dufner's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.