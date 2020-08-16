-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Norlander had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Norlander's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
