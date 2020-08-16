  • Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.