Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 23rd at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 20 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 19 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, English had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.