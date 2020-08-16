-
Harold Varner III posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Varner III finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Harold Varner III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
