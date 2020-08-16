-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.