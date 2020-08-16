-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 19th at 13 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 20 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 19 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dylan Frittelli had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Frittelli hit his 221 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Frittelli's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
