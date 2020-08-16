-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Webb Simpson; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; and Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 20 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
