Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 4th at 16 under Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under, Jim Herman is in 2nd at 18 under, and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Denny McCarthy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 139 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 8 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 7 under for the round.