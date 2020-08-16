-
-
Davis Love III shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
Davis Love III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 55th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Love III had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.