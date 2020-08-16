-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 39th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
