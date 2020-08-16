In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 52nd at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, and Jim Herman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Kirk's 159 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 191 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kirk's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.