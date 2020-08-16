Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baker finished his round tied for 18th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim, Jim Herman, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Russell Henley, Zach Johnson, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 6th at 15 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chris Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Baker to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Baker hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Baker had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Baker's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Baker had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.