In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 52nd at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.