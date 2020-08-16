-
Cameron Davis putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 13th at 14 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Mark Hubbard and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cameron Davis had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.
