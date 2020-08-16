-
C.T. Pan putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, C.T. Pan's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan tee shot went 190 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Pan's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
