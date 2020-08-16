In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, C.T. Pan's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan tee shot went 190 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pan's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.