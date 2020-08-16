-
Bud Cauley putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bud Cauley makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Bud Cauley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Bud Cauley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cauley finished his round tied for 14th at 14 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Mark Hubbard and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Bud Cauley's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Cauley at 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cauley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Cauley had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 5 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cauley hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 5 under for the round.
