Brinson Paolini putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 final round in the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brinson Paolini nearly aces No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brinson Paolini makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Brinson Paolini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Paolini finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Jim Herman and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brinson Paolini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brinson Paolini to 3 over for the round.
Paolini got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Paolini to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Paolini's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paolini to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Paolini hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Paolini to 4 over for the round.
