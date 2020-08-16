  • Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.