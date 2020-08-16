Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.