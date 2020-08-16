-
Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Jim Herman, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Harman's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
