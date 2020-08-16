-
-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 8 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 44th at 7 under; Jim Herman, Si Woo Kim, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim, Mark Hubbard, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Russell Henley, Sungjae Im, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 15 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.