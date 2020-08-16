-
Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 16, 2020
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Mark Hubbard and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Hoag's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to even-par for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
