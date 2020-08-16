Billy Horschel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Jim Herman is in 1st at 21 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Horschel's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Horschel's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.