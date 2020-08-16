In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his round tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Ben Martin's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Martin's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.