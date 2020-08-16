In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 13 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 74th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Cook's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cook's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 5 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cook's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 7 over for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to 6 over for the round.