Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 44th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman, Rob Oppenheim, Jim Herman, and Billy Horschel are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 6th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Landry got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.