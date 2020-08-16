Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 51st at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 19 under; Jim Herman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Schenk hit his 250 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.