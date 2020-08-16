-
Adam Long putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Long hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 33rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Adam Long's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
