Zach Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 230 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Johnson hit his 233 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.