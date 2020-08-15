-
Will Gordon putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Will Gordon hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Gordon's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Gordon chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gordon's 158 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gordon hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gordon had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.
