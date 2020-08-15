-
-
Wesley Bryan shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
Wesley Bryan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.