Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Simpson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 6 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 5 under for the round.