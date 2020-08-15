Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Whaley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Whaley's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Whaley's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Whaley hit his 219 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to 4 under for the round.