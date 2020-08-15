Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.