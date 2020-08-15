Troy Merritt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Troy Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Merritt hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.