Tommy Fleetwood hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.