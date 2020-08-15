-
Tom Lewis finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lewis's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lewis tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lewis hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
