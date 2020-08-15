-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hoge's tee shot went 161 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
