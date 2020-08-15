Talor Gooch hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gooch hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gooch had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.