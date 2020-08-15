-
Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Sungjae Im had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 175-yard par-3 16th. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Im's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
